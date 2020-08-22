Cathy Long

BEAVERDAM — Cathy Lynne Long, age 63, went home to the Lord at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. Cathy was born December 5, 1956 in Adrian, MI, to the late Donald and Geraldine "Hattie" (Byrne) Raymond. On March 18, 1989 she married her soul mate, Richard "Dick" Long in Beaverdam, Ohio and they raised five children together. She is survived by her beloved husband of thirty one years, Richard F. "Dick" Long, Sr. of Beaverdam, Ohio; five children, Tammy (Phillip ) Speck of Lima, Michael (Gina ) Stoneburner of Cherryvale, KS, Amanda Kline of Lima, Bobby Jo (Jeremy) Justus of Lima, Frank (Amber) Long of Beaverdam; adopted daughter, Natalie Kay Mays of Lima; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two brothers, David (Jan ) Raymond of Adrian, MI and George Raymond of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-law, Linda Waxman of Sidney, Joan (Stats) Mader of Athens, AL; two brothers-in-law, Warren (Kathy) Long of Elida, Daniel Long of Port Jefferson and her two beloved dogs, Cracker, Sissy and her cat, Whitey. She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Laurel E. Kline Jr., five sisters, Emma, Rose, Lova, Donna and Patricia; two brothers, Carl and Robert Raymond and her in-laws, Richard and Evelyn Long. Private family services celebrating Cathy's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.