LIMA — Cecelia Mary Griesdorn, 85 of Lima, passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at the Springs of Lima. Cecelia was born October 14, 1934 in Presque Isle, ME, to Louis and Mildred (Williams) Landry, who preceded her in death. On June 5, 1952, she married John J. "Jack" Griesdorn, who preceded her in death on March 10, 2014. Cecelia was a homemaker and an antique dealer and appraiser for a good many years. She was a member of St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church and she enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine where she visited her family. Most of all, Cecelia loved her family dearly; she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cecelia is survived by her daughters, Midge (Paul Niese) Spicer, Kathy (Steve) Lamoreau and Rebecca (Kim) Wellbaum; daughter-in-law, Dianna Griesdorn; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her sister, Louise Inglis. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Eric Griesdorn and John E. "Jack" Griesdorn; grandson, Gregory John Spicer; brother, Louis Landry; brothers-in-law, Don Inglis, Bernard Griesdorn and Richard Brownlee and her sisters-in-law, Joanne Brownlee and Norma Griesdorn. A private graveside service will be held in Gethsemani Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.