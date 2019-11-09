LIMA — Cecil Marie Hastings, age 78, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

Cecil was born on March 11, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Gale E. and Mildred Blanche (Stober) Spangler. On March 12, 1960, she married George R. "Dick" Hastings, who preceded her in death on July 8, 2012.

Mrs. Hastings attended Bluelick Bible Church. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat, as well as playing cards with her friends, and being with family.

She is survived by two daughters: Anne (Ron) Bowman of Lima and Kathryn (Jon) Lipsitz of San Ramon, CA, and four grandchildren: Jennifer Anne (Shawn) Allgire of Bluffton, Brittany Nichole (Ryan) Powell of Lima, Zachary Tanner Lipsitz of Lexington, KY and Max Lipsitz of San Ramon, CA, two great-grandsons: Brantley and Bryson Allgire, sister-in-law Margaret "Peg" Crawford and brother-in-law John Hastings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister-in-law Melissa Hastings.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the funeral home. Rev. Jim Neighbors will officiate. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Westminster, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or The Meadows of Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.