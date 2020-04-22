LIMA — Cecile K Fitzgerald, 73, of Lima, passed away at 8:08 AM Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. She was born on June 22, 1946 in Lima, to the late Vera and James Lyons. On September 1, 1975 she married Kenneth Fitzgerald who precedes her in death.

Cecile Was a Barmaid at the VFW #1911 for many years and was also a Lady of Auxiliary for the VFW #1911.

She is survived by her sons: Thomas Dorn of Rochester, NY, and Kenny (Sheila) Dorn of Lima, five grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and siblings: Sharon (Don) Parker of Lima, Blaine (Susan) Dorn of Texas, Larry(Caroline) Dorn of Ottawa, Alice (Steve) Gilroy of New Bremen, Jeff (Loraine) Lyons of England, Robert (Jane) Lyons of Lima, Sheila Lyons and Diane Socha of Lima, Deborah Lyons of Lima, James A. (Robin) Lyons of Tennessee, Brian Lyons of Lima, and Step-brother Mike (Vicki) Lyons of Lima. She is also survived by Son of the Heart Jason Jordan of Wapakoneta.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by Father of the Heart Lois Hamilton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.