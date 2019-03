LIMA — Cecilia Ann "Anah" Buchanan age 73, of Lima, passed away March 11, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. She was born February 14, 1946 to Robert Eugene Burton Issaquah, WA and to the late Laura May Kelly Burton. She married Richard Bruce Buchanan who preceded her in death.

Anah was a member of the Truewood Tabernacle. She had a card ministry and wrote the most beautiful letter, she shared God's love with those in prison through her card ministry. Anah had been an outdoors girl working on the farm in her younger days and always enjoyed riding horses. She enjoyed growing house plants, making dinner for those who visited and was a very giving person always sharing what she had.

Survivors include a brother: Daniel Ray Burton of Bothel, WA

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville.

