Cecilia Gerdeman

KALIDA — Cecilia M. Gerdeman, 97 of Kalida died at 5:21 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. She was born April 1, 1923 in Kalida to the late Louis and Amelia (Meyer) Osterhage. On May 30, 1944 she married Donald Gerdeman, he preceded her in death October 23, 2012.

Cecilia is survived by her children: James (Mary Jo) Gerdeman of Coral Springs, FL, David (Pam) Gerdeman of Ada, MI, William (Barb) Gerdeman of Aken, SC, Alan (Ruth) Gerdeman of Kalida; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Marie (Joe) Langhals of Kalida, Ruth Ann (David) Manley of Hinckley, Rita (Roy) Morman of Glandorf; brothers-in-law: Jerry Kuhlman of Ottawa, Bob (Jeannine) Gerdeman, Tom (Mary) Gerdeman, both of Columbus Grove; sisters-in-law: Pauline Osterhage of Kalida and Dorothy Osterhage of Glandorf.

She is preceded in death by a son: Mark Gerdeman; six brothers: Alfred, Wilfred, Eugene, Paul, Fr. Louis, and Robert Osterhage; four sisters: Rose Arlene Kistler, Juliana Hamilton, Joan Kuhlman, and Mildred Remlinger; 2 sisters-in-law: Rosalia Osterhage and Joan Osterhage; and 3 brothers-in-law: Joseph Kistler, David Hamilton, and Wilbur Remlinger.

Cecilia was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida. She was a charter member of the Par Tee girls. She loved to golf and was the Club Handicap Champion at Country Acres.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required when entering the funeral home and/or church.

Cecilia's family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows of Kalida for the wonderful care she has received over the last five years.

Memorial donations may be made to Kalida Community Park.

