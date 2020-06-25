Celeste Geise

DELPHOS — Celeste F. Geise, 81, of Delphos passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born August 30, 1938, in Ottoville to Frank and Mary (Honigford) Weber, who both preceded her in death. She is the sixth of thirteen children. On June 30, 1962, she married Roger E. Geise, who survives her in Delphos.

Celeste is survived by three sons, Dave (Debbie) Geise of Conyers, Georgia, Dan (Leane) Geise of Delphos, and Larry (Darlene) Geise of Hilliard; 8 grandchildren, Kyle (Alycia) Geise, Lindsay (Charlie) Gilbert, Tiffany (Ty) Bergfeld, Tyler (Felicitee) Geise, Curtis Geise, Luke Geise, Jessica Geise, and Drew Geise; 2 great-grandsons, Grady Bergfeld and soon-to-be baby Gilbert; siblings, Art (Connie) Weber of Van Wert, Don Weber of Tucson, Arizona, Len (Margie) Weber of Detroit, Michigan, Larry (Frannie) Weber of Duluth, Minnesota, Reverand Herb Weber of Perrysburg, Sister Mary Helen of Dayton, Dolores (Jim) Spieles of Wauseon, and Judy (Vern) Fischer of Delphos; brother-in-laws, Frank Fuchs of Brandon, Florida, James (Barbara) Geise of Lima, Tom Geise of Loveland, Colorado, and Charles (Eileen) Geise of Delphos; and sister-in-laws, Eileen Weber of Coldwater, and Bettie Weber of Greenville, Rhode Island.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Weber and Ken Weber; two sisters, Mildred Rahrig and Lucille Fuchs; two brother-in-laws, Mike Rahrig and Don Geise; and two sister-in-laws, Audrie Weber and Margaret Geise.

Celeste was a 1956 graduate of Ottoville High School. She then attended Mary Manse College in Toledo. Celeste finalized her education at The Ohio State University, earning her degree in teaching. She taught full-time for 27 years at Ottoville and part-time for 15 years at Delphos St. John's. She also tutored several students in the Delphos area. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and was a lector and Eucharistic minister for many years, including administering the Holy Eucharist to nursing homes and homebound residents. Celeste thoroughly enjoyed reading, writing, and can be credited with writing several local musical plays. Celeste found great joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at Weber Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass open to the public will be held on Monday, June 29 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Her brother, Father Herbert Weber officiating, Father Dennis Walsh concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Delphos St. John Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.