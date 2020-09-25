1/1
LIMA — Chad E. Coy, 38, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.He was born on March 13, 1982 in Kenton to Janet (Coy) Gremling and the late Minor Curl.

Surviving are his mother, Janet (Greg) Gremling of Lima; a half sister, Mary Ruiz; four step-sisters: Tonya Rayburn, Kim Blankenship,Stacey Thompson, Bre Munley; a half brother, Isaiah Curl; two step brothers, William Gremling and Josh Gremling; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Chad was employed by Panther Transport in Lima. He was a member of the Kenton Moose. He liked to go bull riding, fishing and enjoyed sports. He played football for both Ridegmont and Kenton in his school years.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
