CLAYTON, Wash. — Chad Eutsler, 40, formerly of Venedocia, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was born to Larry and Sandra (Hundley) Eutsler in Lima, OH on June 27, 1979. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Venedocia. He was united in marriage to Jill Turner on May 11, 2007; who preceded him in death on February 9, 2008. He was united in marriage to Melissa Burdg in 2011; she survives in Clayton, WA.

Chad is survived by three sons, James Burdg, Amir Nuriddeen, MaCavin Burdg of Clayton, WA; two daughters; Terra and Tiffany; one brother, Matt Eutsler of Botkins; one sister, Abbey Eutsler of Venedocia; one nephew, Wyatt Eutsler; and a niece, Lana Buckner of Venedocia. Chad was preceded in death by his mother, his first wife, maternal grandparents, Vernon & Joy Hundley; and paternal grandparents, Bill & Rosann Eutsler.

Feeling the need for a change, Chad and Melissa moved to Washington with their families in 2010, where they finally realized their life-long dream of owning property, purchasing land in Clayton, WA in 2019. Chad had worked as a farmer and a heavy equipment operator. He was a helpful, kind, outgoing person whose absence in his family and community will be deeply felt.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Venedocia Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Atkins will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

