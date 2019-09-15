CRIDERSVILLE — Chad J. Owsley age 60, of Lima, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11 at his residence.

He was born July 31, 1959 in Lima to the late Lewis and Joan Nichols Owsley.

Junkman Chad was a self-employed junkman that love to help people and was a great handy man. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son Chad Owsley of Lima, daughter:Lisa Owsley of Lima, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on-the-way, 2 brothers: Gordon Owsley of Knot Co., KY and Jeff (Dawn 'Cookie') Owsley and a sister Lewanna (Wayne) Freytag both of Lima.

Family will receive friends 11 to 1 Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 1 with Pastor Chris Page officiating and burial will follow at Ward Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the funeral home and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com