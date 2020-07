WAPAKONETA — Chad A. Mitchell, 50, died at 12:16 p.m. July 4, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center. The Rev. Greg Kah will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.