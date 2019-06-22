LIMA — Charlene Nameche - If you are lucky enough to have known Charlene, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, her joy will stay with you, because every day was a party for Charlene. And, for her family, she made life wonderful. She was a caring and supportive wife and a loving mother.

Charlene was born August 16, 1937, to Bonnie Stevenson and Charles Long. She graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic High School in Bellefontaine, OH. and grew up in the Indian Lake region. That is where she met Gene Nameche. On August 10, 1958, they married.

After raising her family, she went to work at Yocum Realty, which she owned with her husband.

Remembered best as the owner of the Court Cafe, at her restaurant, she welcomed Lima's residents like she was inviting them into her home. She served them her famous soups, salads, and pies. Always coiffed with her trademark Gibson Girl hair, pencil skirt, and heels, she made lunchtime an event not just a meal. She hosted legendary Christmas parties. Later, all of her entertaining and creative energies became focused on her grandchildren on whom she doted. She made their lives magical.

Early on the morning of June 19, 2019, at her daughter's home, in Lima, OH, Charlene Nameche., 81, died peacefully.

Surviving Charlene are her two daughters, Tami and her husband Tim Stanford of Lima, OH and Gina Palmer of Smithville, NJ; her brother Mark Stevenson of Lima, OH and sisters Theresa Michalko of Rochester, NY and Karen Ruff of Kooskia, ID and grandchildren Nick, Mac and Eliza Stanford and Ford, Taylor and Ciara Palmer. She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Grandi and her brother Bud Stevenson.

At Charlene's request, there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her physician Ed Tremoulis, to Hospice and their staff (Barb, Maryann, Lisa, Dawn, Vickie and Judy for the exceptional care they provided Charlene, and special thanks to Veronica Fox who helped keep Charlene comfortable in her final days.

Charlene would wish you all joy and to remember "to leave room in your garden for the fairies to dance."

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .