CLOVERDALE — Charlene L. Nunez, 63 of Cloverdale, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 18, 1956 in Van Wert to the late George and Ruth (Hamman) Imler.

Survivors include a step-son, Miguel (Keisha) Nunez of Oakwood; three grandchildren: Zavier, Ezequiel and Maximo Nunez; a niece and a nephew: Michelle Seibert of Oakwood and Mike Imler of Ohio City; and an aunt, Janet Parton of Leo, IN. She was also preceded in death by a step-father, Barry Pate; and a brother, James Imler.

Charlene had worked at Hearthside in McComb, Troyer's Tavern and Oak Haven Residential Care both in Cloverdale and The Meadows of Kalida. She was a graduate of Crestview High School.

Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Love Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township with Pastor David Prior officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com