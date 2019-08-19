DELPHOS — Charlene E. Redmond, 107, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at VanCrest Healthcare Center in Delphos.

She was born May 2, 1912, to Clifford Clayton and Lura (Wood) Fisher. In 1934 she was united in marriage to Fred Redmond; he preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by three daughters, Dolores "Pete" (Jack Speakman) Emans of Van Wert, Mary Alice (Joseph) Hayer of Hemat, CA, and Deborah (Donald) McDougall of Delphos; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Charlene was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Delphos. She was a housewife and also worked at Meyer's IGA Grocery from 1959-1970 where she worked in every dept. She always loved sitting outside and remembered watching the Delphos swimming pool being constructed. She leaves many friends at VanCrest where she has lived for the past 24 years. She loved to crochet and was always involved in the activities. Anyone who worked or visited VanCrest knew Charlene. She will be sadly missed.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Dan Eaton will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, from 3:00-7:00 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church in Delphos.

