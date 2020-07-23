Charles Anderson

MILFORD — Charles "Gene" E. Anderson, age 82, passed away on July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Brenda (nee' Ashmore) Anderson of 35 years, children Doug (Sharon) Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Cynthia (Gary) Smith, Pamela Heil, and Laura Heil, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Alma Louise Winks, Father Clyde E Anderson, Step father Robert E Winks. Charlie retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. Messages for the Family can be left online at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home of Milford, OH. There will no services. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.