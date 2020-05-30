Charles Barga
1955 - 2020
LIMA — Charles "Chuck" Francis Barga, 64, passed away at 7:33 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. Chuck was born on December 13, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Florence (McFarland) Barga. Chuck was a Lima Central Catholic graduate, class of 1974 and worked at Westinghouse. He had many friends at Paddy Mac's where he was a regular for years. He was an avid Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Reds, and Ohio State fan. Chuck also enjoyed playing Euchre with his friends and family. He is survived by his brothers: Joseph (Joanne) Barga of Delaware, OH, William (Faye) Barga of Lima and Raymond (Diane) Barga of Benton, KY; sister, Sue (Allen) Smith of New Orleans, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Roseann and Robert Groves. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .

Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
