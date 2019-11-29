WAPAKONETA — Charles H. "Charlie" Beers, 86, of Wapakoneta, formerly of the Waynesfield area, died 2:49 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Port Jefferson, OH, the son of Judson P. & Mary V. (Shively) Beers, who preceded him in death.

On Oct. 25, 1959, he married Lila L. Hunter Beers, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Tracie (Tim) Harpster, Wapakoneta, Tammie Beers, Mechanicsburg, OH,Timothy (Alice) Beers, Columbus, OH,5 grandchildren, Amanda Harpster, Heather (Jacob) Redmon,Abby Beers, Audrey Beers, & Evan Beers,4 great grandchildren, Brady, Clark, Hugh, & Jacqueline,a brother, Joseph (Linda) Beers, Harrison, TN, numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Wanda Warren & Grace Barnes.

A life long farmer, Charlie also worked at Clark Equipment & Milcor, both of Lima. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in France. Charlie's passion was farming.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Wed. Dec. 4, 2019, at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, OH, with Minister Mark Foor officiating. Burial is to follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family & friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Tues. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimers' Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.