DELPHOS — Charles E. "Charlie" Buettner, 83, of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

He was born August 11, 1936, at home in Delphos, to Everett and Eleanor (Hesseling) Buettner. 60 years ago, on September 12, 1959, he was united in marriage to Doris Robinson. She survives in Delphos.

Charlie is survived by one son, Steven (Bonnie) Buettner of Delphos; two daughters, Julie (Ralph) Chenoweth of Clarksburg, Ohio and Denise (Bobby) Lucas of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Brent Buettner, Emily Buettner, Eric (LeeAnn) Chenoweth, Laura (Will) Hamman, Eleanor (Trenton Bartley) Chenoweth, Emma, Ainsley, and Sophia Lucas; three sisters, Eloise Shumaker, Marie Fullerton, Kathy (Tom) Raabe; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Buettner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Melvin "Bud" Buettner; a sister, Virginia (Jerry) Will; and two brothers-in-law, James Shumaker and Gordon Fullerton.

Charlie was a 1954 graduate of Delphos St. John High School. He was a member of St John the Evangelist Church, Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, and a past member of Knights of Columbus. He retired from Bunge after 21 years of service. He enjoyed working with metal and welding. Charlie's true passion was farming. He loved checking the weather and farm market reports. He spent many hours and put many miles on his truck driving around surveying the fields.

Funeral mass will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a parish wake to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Endowment, St. John's School, or to the Donor's choice.

