Charles Castle

ADA — Charles R. Castle, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:49PM at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 15, 1941 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Malcolm and Polly (Hicks) Castle, Sr. Charles married Barbara F. Newland and she survives in Ada.

Charles retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant, as a UAW International Rep. Dad loved his family, driving the back roads with his brother Malcolm looking at the Eagles and family trips to Holmes County.

He is also survived by a son, Charles R. (Jill) Castle, Jr. of Ada; a daughter, Cathy (Tom) Coburn of Ada; a daughter-in-law, Beth Castle of Dublin; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Malcolm (Patty) Castle, Jr. of Ada and Larry Castle of Bellefontaine; and a sister, Mildred (Paul) Downing of Alger.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Steven Castle and several brothers and sisters.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2265 Livernois Suite 410, Troy, Michigan 48083. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada