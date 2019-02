CRIDERSVILLE — Charles E. "Chuck" DeLong, 97, died at 1:22 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.