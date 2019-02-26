CRIDERSVILLE — Charles E. DeLong, age 97 of Cridersville passed away Feb. 25, 2019 at 1:22 a.m. He was born Aug. 21, 1921 in Shawnee Township Allen County to the late Charles Adrian and Ida Crow DeLong. He married Ruby Leola Hinkle Watterson July 12, 1997 and she preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2006.

Charles was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, VFW Post 1275 and the Allen County Farm Bureau. He had served in the U. S. Army Air Corp during WWII and had been Perry Township Fire Chief 1963 – 1983.

Survivors include a brother Henry Alan DeLong of Cridersville, a nephew Alan L. DeLong of Wapak, stepson John M. (Diane) Watterson of Elida and stepdaughters Ann Stahler of Lima and Irene (Richard) Bowersock Of Bradenton, FL several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a stepson Bruce (Joyce) Watterson.

The family will receive friends noon to 2 Thursday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with Chaplain Peter Citarin officiating the funeral at 2 and burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.