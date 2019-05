ST. MARYS — Charles "Chuck" Engle Jr., 56, died at 8:15 p.m. May 26, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services, with military rites, will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Ed Rinehart will officiate.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.