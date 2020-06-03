Charles Garman
1933 - 2020
NEW BREMEN — Charles L. "Doc" Garman, 86, died at 8:45 a.m. June 3, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Published in The Lima News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Redeemer
JUN
6
Rosary
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Redeemer
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Redeemer
