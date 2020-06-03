NEW BREMEN — Charles L. "Doc" Garman, 86, died at 8:45 a.m. June 3, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.



