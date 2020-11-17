Charles Melvin Griffith Jr. (Chuck), 82, Residing in Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Lima, Ohio, died at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati on November 15, 2020

Born May 14, 1938 in Centerburg, Ohio to Charles Sr. and Madeline Griffith.

He was a 1956 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

It was love at first sight for Charles and he married Maria G. Sanchez on May 8th, 1965 at Saint Gerard Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio.

Chuck proudly served in the United States Navy for 20+ years from 1957 to 1978. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired as Chief Petty Officer. He was Chief Aviation Fire Control Technician on aircraft carriers USS Forrestal, USS John F. Kennedy and USS Constellation. During his Naval career he saw the world and shared his many adventure stories with whomever would listen. He was a wonderful storyteller. After the Navy, he worked at the United States Post Office for 20 years and pursued an Associate's Degree from The Ohio State University, Lima. Art History was his favorite subject.

Chuck was fun loving and had a zest for life. He was known as both the Candy Man and Santa Claus. Playing Santa Claus was his true calling and he did it with such passion that no children ever suspected that he wasn't the real deal. No family ever had to pay for his visit and he was happily featured in the Lima News delivering mail in his custom-made Santa suit. He loved to bowl and was close to becoming a professional bowler. He passed that love of bowling on to his children. Chuck was also an avid motorcyclist. He loved the feeling of freedom that came along with it. He was a traveler at heart. Chuck lived a full life and there are so many stories to tell about card games, New Year's Eve parties and trips to Las Vegas. We hope those who knew him will recount them fondly. As a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend he is a permanent part of so many wonderful memories for so many people. He was greatly loved and he will be greatly missed.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria, daughter and son-in-law Maria (Angel) and Paul Lashells, his son Charles (Carlos), grandsons Brandon and Cory, granddaughter Macy and great-grandson Connor, sister Beverly Gault, brother and sister-in-law Greg and Sharon Griffith, sister and brother-in-law Margie and Ron Rutledge and countless numbers of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Madeline Griffith, brothers Rodney, Daniel and Donald and sister Mary Jane.

The family will hold a private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Chuck's name to The Wounded Warrior Project or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.