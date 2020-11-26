CONTINENAL — Charles B. Grime, 84, of Continental died 11:24 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Laurels of Defiance. He was born September 5, 1936 in Oakwood to the late Lawrence P. and Flossy F. (Carnahan) Grime. On August 16, 1958 he married Shirley Noon, who preceded him in death on August 15, 2010.

He is survived by his son and favorite daughter-in-law: Rory (Lisa) Grime of Continental; 2 grandchildren "Sugars": Cambria (Quintin) Mansfield of Leipsic, Keagan (Philip) Karacson of Paulding; one great-granddaughter: Bristol "Little Sugars" Mansfield; one great-grandson: Case "Little Buddy"; one brother: Jack (Loris) Grime of Grant, Michigan; four sisters-in-law: Betty Grime of Kalida, MaryLou Noirot of Miller City, Linda Dangler of Paulding, and Patricia (Gary) Bennett of Paulding.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Lawrence John and Richard Grime; two sisters: Nina Chyrowski and Roxanne Grime.

Charles was a 1955 graduate of Continental-Palmer High School and a US Army veteran. He was an avid Continental sports fan. From the 1960's to the late 1970's, he coached a women's softball team in Continental. He retired from Philips in 1994 and then ran a mail route for Cooper Farms for sixteen years.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, CONTINENTAL, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Monroe Cemetery at a later date. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home.

