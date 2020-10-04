Charles Gross

WAYNESFIELD — Charles K. "Chuck" GROSS, age 97, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:30 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System with his loving family by his side.

Chuck was born March 12, 1923 in Waynesfield, OH, to the late John D. and Clara (Gossard) Gross. On February 22, 1947 he married Kathleen L. (Hickey) Gross who preceded him in death on June 12, 2001 after 54 wonderful years of marriage.

Chuck attended Waynesfield High School, and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II with the 90th Division 3rd Army. He served in the European Theater and took part in the D-Day Invasion, landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy. Chuck first worked as a baker, before going to work for ARA Services at Ohio Northern University and Cardinal Foods at The Ohio State University, Lima Branch. Chuck was an avid fisherman, enjoyed World War II movies and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Denver Broncos and The Ohio State Buckeyes. A member of "The Greatest Generation," he had an unwavering love for God, family and country.

He is survived by three children, Cheryl (James "Rick") Foust, Susan "Sue" (Denny) Shaffer and John E. (Deborah) Gross all of Lima; seven grandchildren, Lori (Geoff ) Schroeder, Kelly Wurm, Bethany (Jimmy) Morris, John (Mindy ) Shaffer, Jennifer (Justin ) Gronas, AJ (Ashley Hershburger) Wood and Lucas (Niki ) Wood, sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four brothers, Roger "Tuffy" Gross, Gary (Bev ) Gross, Bob (Pat ) Gross and Ron (Sarah ) Gross and two sisters, Mary Helen Spees and Vera Plaugher.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Gross; brother, Fred Gross; two sisters, Dora Shaw and Cretora Waltermeyer and his beloved dog, Ginger.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Terri Vonderau will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and VFW Post #1275.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's foundation.

