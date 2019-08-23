Charles Harris

Service Information
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-228-5474
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
LIMA — Charles Edward "Chuck" Harris, Sr., 78 of Lima, formerly of Washington Township, MI, passed away August 21, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Chuck was born July 14, 1941 in Detroit, MI, one of two children, to Grover and Florence (Russell) Harris, who preceded him in death. He married Rosemary Harris who preceded him in death. Chuck was a proud United States Army Veteran and he worked and retired from Ford as a machinist. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Chuck loved to spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his seven children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, his friend and companion, Sheila and his dog, Dusty. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Sam Payne to officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
