LIMA — Mr. Charles Eugene Henderson, age 81, passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Ohio State Hospital in Columbus, OH.

He was born on May 12, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to John Henderson, Sr. and Cretora Jane (Campbell) White; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Henderson was united in holy matrimony to his childhood neighbor and friend, Mildred L. (Cook) Henderson, in 1957. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2020.

Mr. Henderson worked at Siferd-Hossellman, from there he went to Ford as a Foreman, and then retired from Standard Oil. He was gifted in design and gardening and started his own business named CharMil Custom Rods in the 1980s. Mr. Henderson was a member of Second Baptist Church, was politically active and volunteered on the Democratic Party Committee.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; John A. Henderson and Charles E. Henderson both of Lima. Dennis J. Henderson (Fanita) of New York and Randall E. Henderson (Cynthia) of Columbus, OH. A daughter; Elaine G. Irons-Hunt (Luther) of Des Moines, WA. 19 grand-children and 17 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Albert White, Jr. (Phyllis) and Rick White both of Lima. A sister; Dorothy Reynolds (David) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; John Henderson, Jr.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

