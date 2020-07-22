1/1
Charles Henderson
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
LIMA — Mr. Charles Eugene Henderson, age 81, passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Ohio State Hospital in Columbus, OH.

He was born on May 12, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to John Henderson, Sr. and Cretora Jane (Campbell) White; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Henderson was united in holy matrimony to his childhood neighbor and friend, Mildred L. (Cook) Henderson, in 1957. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2020.

Mr. Henderson worked at Siferd-Hossellman, from there he went to Ford as a Foreman, and then retired from Standard Oil. He was gifted in design and gardening and started his own business named CharMil Custom Rods in the 1980s. Mr. Henderson was a member of Second Baptist Church, was politically active and volunteered on the Democratic Party Committee.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; John A. Henderson and Charles E. Henderson both of Lima. Dennis J. Henderson (Fanita) of New York and Randall E. Henderson (Cynthia) of Columbus, OH. A daughter; Elaine G. Irons-Hunt (Luther) of Des Moines, WA. 19 grand-children and 17 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Albert White, Jr. (Phyllis) and Rick White both of Lima. A sister; Dorothy Reynolds (David) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; John Henderson, Jr.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HENDERSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
JUL
28
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Chazz and I were good friends all through our 12 years in Lima schools. He and Mildred both passing within 2 months just seems so unreal. He was a great athlete, friend, and will not be forgotten. His late brother Johnny and I were teammates for a few years on Bradfield Center's great baseball teams in Lima summers, and his son Randall was my anesthesiologist for a couple of my surgeries in Columbus. Rest in peace, old friend, and now go fishing again with Don Pauff now that you are unbound by these earthly constraints,,,,
Jim O'Connor
Classmate
July 22, 2020
John, my condolences to you and your family
Donald Newbauer
July 22, 2020
Love and condolences to the Henderson family.
Mrs. Judy Upshaw and family
Friend
