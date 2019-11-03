LIMA — Charles W. Iiams Jr. age 87, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Lima Convalescent Home.

Charles was born on August 15, 1932, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Charles W. and Bonnie (Buck) Iiams Sr. On January 5, 1957, he married the love of his life, Charlene Ann Lehman, who preceded him in death on December 19, 2010.

Mr. Iiams was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army. He retired from Nickles Bakery after over 40 years where he had worked in sales. He was a former member of Elks BPOE #54.

He is survived by two daughters: Cindy (Thomas) Tschuor of Liberty Township, OH and Peggy (Scott) Weldy of Lima, OH; two sons: Charles W. (Sara) Iiams of Wayne, OH and Michael (Lorraine) Iiams of Findlay, OH; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev. Wanda Werking will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima. Graveside Military Honors will be provided by Post #1275.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .