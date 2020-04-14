HARROD — Charles R. Ingledue, Sr., age 76 of Harrod, passed at 8:10 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lima Manor. He was born November 8, 1943 in Lima, Ohio to the late Harry Thomas and Lucille Lones Ingledue.

Mr. Ingledue was a retired supervisor with Clark Equipment Company. He enjoyed collecting old railroad memorabilia and coins. His hobbies included working on crossword puzzles and fishing. He will be remembered for his friendly nature, his love of family, especially the grandchildren, and fishing.

He is survived by 4 sons - Paul Ingledue of FL; Charles Ingledue, Jr. of Findlay; Nick (Gretchen) Ingledue of ND; Jason (Desiree) Ingedue of Harrod; a daughter - Shelia Ingledue Lawler of FL; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a brother - Bill Ingledue of Sidney; 3 sisters - Judy (Rick) Newland of Vaughnsville; Twyla (Steve) Green of Vaughnsville; Marlene Raines of Lima.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers - H. James Ingledue; Tommy Ingledue; Johnny Ingledue; 3 sisters - Shirley Hale; Janet Gildemeister; Kathy Wireman.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private graveside services will be held in Auglaize Cemetery.

