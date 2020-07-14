1/1
Charles Irvin
LIMA — Charles F. Irvin, 96, passed away at 5:00 am July 10, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born October 28, 1923 in Cairo to Foster and Agnes (Culp) Irvin who preceded him in death. On June 21, 1953 he married Aileen Vandemark who preceded him in death on September 14, 2016.

Charles retired in 1984 as a mechanical engineer for Westinghouse. He graduated from Gomer High School in 1941 and earned his BSME from Ohio Northern University in 1945. He was an US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of Westside United Methodist Church, and a former member and treasurer of the Breakfast Optimists with over 30 years of service.

Survivors include: a Daughter, Elaine (Donald) Offenbacher of Elida; 3 Grandchildren, John (Elsa) Offenbacher of MD, Mark (Kirstin) Offenbacher of Fishers, IN, and Christine Offenbacher of Toledo; 4 Great-Grandchildren; a Brother, Donald (Mary) Irvin of Elida.

He was preceded in death by: a Sister and Brother-in-law, Thelma (Allen) Behn.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm until time of services at 4:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Dottie Kaiser officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the US Army and VFW Post 1275.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
