Charles Kill

SPENCERVILLE — Charles C. "Charlie" Kill, 80, a lifetime resident of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 10:20 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Lima Memorial Health system.

He was born October 21, 1939 near Spencerville, a son of the late Sylvester A. and Inez O. Louth Kill. On June 3, 1967 he married Bonnie Lou Shocknesse, who survives in Spencerville.

He is survived by his daughter Jodie L.( Don) Smith of Shawnee and his grandsons, Zebulon Charles Homer Smith and Solomon Clark Alvin Smith, both of Shawnee and his sisters, Delores Schetter of Saint Marys and Evelyn (Marvin) Kohler of Wapakoneta, in-laws, Danny Deitz of Wapakoneta, Hazel Kill of Lima and Irma Kill of Delphos and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Lois Dietz, Velma (Harry) Hoersten, Fred Kill, Frank (Helen) Kill, Howard Kill, Agnes Kill and infant Kill and his brother-in-law, Robert Schetter.

He was a 1957 graduate of Spencerville High School and served in the Ohio National Guard. He had worked as a welder at Weicharts Tool & Die, BLH, Clark Equipment, Harters Corporation and retired from Crown Equipment.

Along with his wife Bonnie and daughter Jodie, he owned and operated Kill's Flowers for 49 years in Spencerville. He enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons, helping to raise their 4 H animals and watching them play sports, especially bowling , and loved gardening.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Terry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM Thursday and after 10 AM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Ambulance Service.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com