LIMA — Charles W. "Charlie" McPheron, 79, of rural Lima, passed away peacefully in the Shawnee Manor on Wednesday afternoon, July 10, 2019 with his family at his side.

He was born January 26, 1940 in Auglaize County, a son of the late Raymond D. and Leona M. Lauth McPheron. On October 26, 1963 he married Mary Etta Mitchell, who survives, along with two children; Michele R. (Todd) Gibson and John (Elizabeth) McPheron, both of Lima; four grandchildren; Joshua C. Gibson of Champagne, IL. and Noah J. Gibson of Columbus, Ohio, Nikole E. McPheron and Chase W. McPheron, both of Lima and his brother; Joe A. (Connie) McPheron of Fryburg.

Charlie was a 1958 graduate of the Buckland High School and went on to serve in the Ohio National Guard in Spencerville. He worked many years at the Warehouse Associates Company in Lima as a forklift driver, retiring in 2006.

The family would like to "Thank" the Allen County Council on Aging Day Care for their services and all they did for Charlie, and St. Rita's Hospice for their support and care.

Funeral services will be at 6 PM Monday, July 15 , 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastors Mark Bayliff and Kent Place officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Matthews Cemetery near Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 PM Monday at the funeral home.

The family requests that Memorial contributions be made to the Day Care program at the Allen County Council on Aging or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]