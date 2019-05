CELINA — Charles C. "Chuck" Miller, 77, died May 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home. Pastor Coleen Beasecker will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Mercer Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 pm. Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.