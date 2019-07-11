COLUMBUS GROVE — Charles E. Miller, 88 of Columbus Grove, passed away July 9, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Charles was born September 18, 1930 in Lima, to Elmer and Ruth (Hartman) Miller, who preceded him in death. On November 11, 1950, he married Lucille(Peters) Miller, who preceded him in death on August 12, 2010.

Charles was a graduate of Elida High School and a self employed car dealer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Barb Montgomery of Wapakoneta and Bonnie (Doug) Balsbaugh of Englewood; son, Eugene (Sue) Miller of Columbus Grove; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his brother, Ralph (Beth) Miller of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Miller and his sisters, Elsie Kirkendall and Marcelle Flora.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Old German Baptist Church Ash Grove with the Home Brethren to officiate the service. Burial will be in Ash Grove Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.