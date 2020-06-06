Charles Miller
LIMA — Charles M. Miller, 65, of Lima, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9:27 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. He was born on September 14, 1954 in Lima to the late Eugene and Dorothy {Smith} Miller. On December 19, 1988, he married Sabrina Person, who survives him.

Charles is also survived by his daughter: Angela (Kraig) Perrine, sons: Keith Miller, Nick (Cayla) Miller, and CJ Miller, sister: Linda (Dave) Frantz, brother: Gene (Sue) Miller, grandchildren: Kody (Jordan), Kloey, Braxton, Noah, Harlee, and Laura, and great-grandchildren: Kyson and Kora.

Charles worked at General Dynamics as a machinist and retired after 30+ years. He loved camping, golfing, fishing, and bowling, which he achieved a 300 and a 700, as well as spending time with his canine companion; Bear.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Kenny Waldroup will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
