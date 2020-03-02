BELLEFONTAINE —Charles Edward Newland, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at Mary Rutan Hospital.

Chuck was born in Lima on February 24, 1937, to the late Woodrow Wilson and Mabel (Hern) Newland. He married the former Rebecca Ann Bryan on August 26, 1961, in Findlay, and she preceded him in death on January 26, 2004.

Chuck was a graduate of Waynesfield High School, Findlay College, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He earned a varsity letter playing football at Findlay College. He spent 30+ years working in the Benjamin Logan Schools, both as a teacher and transportation director. He was Benjamin Logan's first wrestling coach, and at one time or another had also coached football, basketball, and track, as well as having taught Driver's Education. He was a member of the East Liberty Masonic Lodge. In retirement, Chuck enjoyed woodworking and adored the time spent with his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his son Mark Brian (Beth Natali) Newland of Westerville, and daughter Elizabeth Kaye (Tom) Brill of Barnesville; six grandchildren: Lauren (Cory) Reese, Bryan Newland, Seth Newland, Ben Newland, Amy (Heath) Smith, Beth Ann (Jeremy) Starr; four great-grandchildren; a sister Judith A. Wilcox of Marion.

Friends may call at the Zanesfield United Methodist Church, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4-8pm. Pastors Jessica Cavinee and Gary Bragg will officiate Chuck's funeral on Thursday, March 5, at 11am at the Zanesfield United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Zanesfield Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zanesfield United Methodist Church, 2880 Main St. Zanesfield, OH 43360.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com