LIMA — Charles Fredrick "Chuck" "Fred" O'Dell, age 74, was called into the presence of the Lord at 9:13 p.m. Tues., Nov. 10, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System with his loving family by his side.

Chuck was born February 9, 1946 in Lima, OH, to the late Charles and Evelyn Ruth O'Dell. On April 17, 2007 he married Betty Ann O'Dell.

Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He received his degree in nursing from the Lima Technical College and retired as a Psychiatric Nurse from the State of Ohio Prison System after many years of service. He proudly served with honor as a medic in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Chuck was a member of the Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533 and the Wapakoneta Eagles Aeries #69. He especially loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann O'Dell; three children, Annamaria O'Dell, Kristina (Jose) Saliceti and Charles M. O'Dell; two step-children, Russell (Jacqueline) Bowerman and Frieda Bowerman; nine grandchildren, Brandon Sigmon, Jaboea Pesce, Charles C. O'Dell, Kayla L. O'Dell, Yahaira G. Saliceti, Angeline R. Saliceti, Josephine A. Bowerman, Angela N. Bowerman and Bruce W. Bowerman; sister, Judy (Jack) Wheelbarger; brother-in-law, Chuck Robinson; mother-in-law, Betty Boorse; sister-in-law, Barbara (Mark) Bingham; brother-in-law, Bill Boorse and his beloved cat, Mitsi O'Dell.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Karen Robinson and father-in-law, Bill Boorse.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Mon., Nov. 16, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Ed Rinehart will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the VFW #1275.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 14,2020 and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sun., Nov. 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Auglaize County Animal Shelter, 616 N. Dixie Hwy, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

