BLUFFTON — Charles Edward Reineke, 68, passed away November 16, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. Ed was born February 9, 1952 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Charles and Beatrice (Mendenhall) Reineke. On February 25, 1989 he married Dawn Rose Reineke who survives.

Ed graduated from Bluffton High School. He worked as a service technician for Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay. Ed was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. He enjoyed fishing, wood-working, hunting, the Ohio State Buckeyes and most of all, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Reineke of Bluffton; three children, Jennifer (Shawn) Smith of Cygnet, Ohio, Jana (Norman) Meeks of Thompson Station, Tennessee, Taylor (Robin) Reineke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Oliver Smith and Marlee Meeks and a brother, Sam (Janette) Reineke of Bluffton.

Ed was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Blosser.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Bob Clinger officiating. Private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Face coverings will be required at the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.

