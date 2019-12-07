DELPHOS — Charles P. Sampson Jr., 85, of Delphos passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

He was born July 21, 1934, in Lima to Charles P. Sr. and Wilma (Bartlett) Sampson. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Barbara (Farrington) Leach on August 15, 1966, she survives in Delphos.

He is survived by six sons, Jerry (Donna) Sampson of Delphos, Charles "Mike" (Kristine) Sampson of GA, Frank (Ruth) Wairer of Germany, Gregory Sampson of Gary, IN, Mark Sampson of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Thomas Sampson of Cridersville; two step-daughters, Donna Parsons of Spencerville and Lauri (Gary) Mahan of Delphos; step son, Gary (Beth) Leach of Lima; sister, Sharon Extine of Muncie, IN; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Harley Wayne Extine; and his former wife, Shirley (Hall) DeLong, the mother of Jerry, Mike, and Greg.

He was a member of Elm Street Church of Brethren, lifetime member of the #3035, and the Eagles #471. Charles had retired from Excello/ Airfoil Textron, after 42 years of service; he then was an international staff rep for the UAW Region 2B, retiring after nine years. He was a harmonica player, an avid OSU fan, and was a past color guard for the Delphos Veterans Council. He had also served in the Army, security agency as a linguist, speaking fluent German.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Rich Rakay will officiate. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery where the Delphos Veterans Council will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 10, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

