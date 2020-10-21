1/1
Charles Simons
ZION, IL. — Charles Andrew "Andy' Simons, 44, died at 2:15 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Illinois.

Andy was born on May 25, 1976, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Robert Richard Simons and Carol (Flinn) Simons, she survives in Lima.

Andy was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic in 1994.

He served in the United States Navy.

He attended St. Rose Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 1275 Lima.

He was a big Cleveland Browns fan.

He loved to travel.

He was a devoted father to his children.

He touched hearts wherever he went with his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his fiancé, Danielle Lynn Adesso, of Lima, OH, son -Isaiah Simons, Daughter - Paityn Simons; a sister, Emily Ranchel (Eric Murphy) of Kettering, OH a brother, Albert Joseph Simons, of Lima, OH.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima, OH. Father James Simons will officiate.

Following the Mass there will be a luncheon at the Old Barn on Elm St in Lima Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose or Johnny Appleseed Parks or Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
