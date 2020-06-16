VAN WERT — Charles Allan Spridgeon, 76, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1943, in Van Wert, to the late Lawrence Lowell and Naomi Winnifred (Jackson) Spridgeon . On July 02, 1977, he married the love of his life, Linda Dianne Lowther. Together, they shared many years of memories.

A 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School, Charles went on to work as a supervisor at Teleflex, Kennedy Kit and finally as the store manager of Save A Lot from which he retired May 31, 2019.

Charles was a longtime member of the Van Wert Lodge F&AM #218 and Van Wert Chapter #48 Order of the Eastern Star. He was past-president of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. He also served as a youth usher at First United Methodist Church.

He was a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 50 in Lima until 1983. Charles then became Leader of Troop 55 at Wesley United Methodist Church until 1994 and was active in the Order of the Arrow. He also served on the board of Camp Lakota in Defiance.

Charles and Linda enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and on their Goldwing. They often attended bike shows and participated in bike parades. Charles loved his dog, Cuddles, and would take him to visit Linda while she was in the nursing home.

He is survived by his daughters: Melanie (Greg) Jones of Defiance; Susan (Weston) Mills of Scott; sons: Richard (Michelle) Spridgeon of Van Wert; David Spridgeon of Tiffin; Jeffrey (Amy) Spridgeon of Hebron; step-daughters: Jonie M. Layton- Pierce of Lima; Lynn M. Taylor of Van Wert; sister-in-law, Alberta Spridgeon of Columbus; brothers-in-law: George Lowther of Wapakoneta; Keith (Debra) Lowther of Cridersville; sisters-in-law, Connie (Kevin) Mayer of Shawnee; niece, Linda Spridgeon; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Linda Dianne Spridgeon; brother, Doyt Spridgeon; grandson, Jacob Stanley and son-in-law, Mike Gibson

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert with Rev. Greg Rice officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Although family and friends are invited to attend Charles's visitation, and graveside service, we continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most vulnerable, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant and respect the well-being of the members of Charles's family and friends who are at risk. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.

