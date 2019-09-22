LIMA — Servant is the word we think of when we remember our dad, Charles William "Chuck" Swords. Helping people is what made him happy. He has now entered his eternal rest.

Charles William Swords was born April 29, 1933 in Akron to Leo and Martha (Griffiths) Swords. He was the 7th of 8 children: Betty Ann Loving, Lloyd Swords, Bruce Swords, Evelyn Anthony, Gloria Scheidt, David Swords and Larry Swords. David and Larry survive.

A mechanic by trade, he had the ability to fix just about anything. A graduate of DeVry, Chuck served in the United States Air Force in Japan and France during the Korean War. He retired from Dot Lines Inc. and was a member of Trinity UMC and the former Grace UMC.

One of the highlights of his life was taking the Honor Flight. He carried many happy memories of family vacations, camping and traveling. He was a die-hard Cleveland fan of the Indians and Browns and the OSU Buckeyes.

Married 59 years to Sharon Freel who died September 9, 2018. Father to Charlotte (Terry) Hefner and Scott (Darlene) Swords; six grandchildren, Dustin (Elizabeth) Hefner, Lindsay Hefner, Keith (fiancé Brandy) Hefner, Scott (Ashley) Eley, Jamey (Heather) Davis, Derek (Erica) Coverstone; great grandchildren, Cade and Ellie Hefner, Leo Hefner, Zander Eley, and Knox Coverstone, Tyler Pennington. He was also the proud uncle of 23 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Pastor John Foster will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park. Military graveside honors will be conducted by VFW Post 1275.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the Honor Flight, Inc, 175 S. Tuttle Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Trinity United Methodist Church Sunday Breakfast.

Online condolences may be expressed at chamberlainhuckeriede.com