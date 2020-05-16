Charles Wells
DELPHOS — Charles 'Chuck' Wells, age 72 of Delphos, passed at 9:52 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020 following a courageous battle with ALS at Wyngate Senior Living Community, Lima. He was born May 20, 1947 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Charles C. and Bessie Hunsaker Wells. He married Grace E. Adam on March 19, 1967 and she survives in Delphos. Mr. Wells retired in 2006 from General Motors in Defiance and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. While serving in Turkey, he was selected as USAFE Security Police Airman of the year. He graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School and studied at Fort Wayne Bible College. He attended Trinity United Methodist church in Delphos and was a member of the UAW. Having coffee with the guys at McDonalds, taking walks, and rooting on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and Ohio State brought him great pleasure. He will be remembered for being an honorable man who loved and served his Lord and for being very patriotic. He also had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed working outdoors and keeping his cars and trucks clean. He loved traveling with family and friends and spending time with his buddy 'Sasha'. Also surviving are 2 sons - Douglas (Vicky) Wells of Missouri and David Wells of Delphos; 2 step grandchildren - Justin Word and Ashleigh (Ryan) Hecker; 1 brother-in-law - - Robert Baumgartner; 2 sister-in-laws - Carol Baumgartner and Sandra Waldron. He was preceded in death by 3 half sisters - Margaret Fair, Helen Wiechart, and Naomi Neth. Memorial services will begin 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Delphos Tribity LIfe Center, 702 Ambrose Drive, Delphos. The family will receive guest one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or WTGN Christian Radio. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Published in The Lima News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
