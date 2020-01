ST MARYS — Charles William Coil, 56, of St. Marys, OH died unexpectedly 11:51 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020 in the emergency department of JTDM Hospital.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 Wrest) in St. Marys.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net