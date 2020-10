Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE —Charlotte A. Christian, 64, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Cridersville Healthcare Center. A Celebration of Life will begin 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, Wapakoneta.



