LIMA — Charlotte Ganser, 59, died at 6:17 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center ER in Lima, Ohio.

Charlotte was born on May 21, 1960, in Sauk City, Wisconsin, to the late David William Ganser Sr. and Shirley Ann (Block) Ganser. She married William West, who is deceased.

She is an Organ & Tissue Donor. Charlotte loved her furbabies "Zoey May" and "Willie Jane".

She is survived by her daughter, Billie West: four brothers, Kenny Ganser, Melton Ganser, David Ganser, Jr. and Lee Ganser; two sisters, Lori Kerby and Chris Dershem; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren; five nephews, Tim, David, Justin, Brandon, Charles and four nieces, Courtney, Jill, LeAnn and Jaylynn; many great nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley "Snooky" Ganser, a brother-in-law, Bob Dershem, a sister-in-law, Laura Ganser.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Rev. Don Donnal will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs, P.O. Box 1002, Lima, Ohio 45802.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com