BLUFFTON — Charlotte Faye McKibben, 89, passed away January 3, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. Faye was born September 8, 1930 in Cloverdale, Ohio to the late Earl and Ashley (Kirkendall) Buckmaster. On June 26, 1948 she married William McKibben who preceded her in death on July 25, 2018.

Faye graduated from Continental High School. She had worked at Triplett Corporation, Bluffton and retired as the branch manager at Citizens National Bank in Bluffton. Faye had also worked with her husband, sister and brother-in-law at M & R Plumbing & Heating in Bluffton. She was an active member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Bluffton and its Outreach Program. Faye volunteered at the Mennonite Memorial Home, ironing and delivering meals and also at the school doing various tasks.

Survivors include a daughter, Deb Downey of Weston, Ohio; two sons, Bill (Paula) McKibben of Jenera, Terry (Katie) McKibben of Bowling Green, Ohio, nine grandchildren, Shaun Downey, Travis (Karen) Downey, Drew (Jillian) Downey, Ethan (Kati) Downey, Rebecca Schwarz, Kurt (Kara) McKibben, Erin (Dustin) Moore, Ryan McKibben, Colin (Samantha Hirsch) McKibben, fifteen great grandchildren, Lukas, Madeline, Logan, Tucker, Cooper and Barrett Downey, Briton (Jayme) Long, Alysa and David Long, Kyle Kurtz, Kassandra, Karson and Karter McKibben, Blaize and Brooks Schwarz, four great-great grandchildren, Jaelyn, Jaxston, Eli and Diego; and three sisters, Lucille Smith of Lakeside, Ohio, Reva Harmon of Jacksonville, Florida and Ada Rau of Bluffton.

Faye was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Timothy Downey; two grandsons, Nathan Downey, Aaron Schwarz; two brothers, Paul Buckmaster, Ivan Buckmaster and a sister, Margine Perkey.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bluffton. Pastor Jeremy Mann officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ or .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.