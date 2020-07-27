Charlotte Musser

LIMA — Charlotte R. Musser, 94, of Lima went home to be with the Lord at 9:00pm, July 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her sons and daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was born August 4, 1925 in Dell Rapids, SD, to Gilbert and Ella (Meeker) Harvey. On July 24, 1944 she married Richard D. Musser of Lima who preceded her in death on February 27, 2017.

She is survived by her sons, Harvey Musser of Cardington, OH and Rick (Sharon) Musser of Lima, seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ella Harvey of Nebraska, a sister Iva Petersen of S.D. and granddaughter Jamie Musser of Cardington, OH.

Her hobbies were reading, puzzles and boating.

She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Rebecca Circle, United Methodist woman and the YMCA. She was an active member of the Forever Young exercise class.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Ted Bible to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Fort Amanda Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1110 N Metcalf St, Lima, OH 45801 or charity of donor's choice.

