Charlotte Stearley

SIDNEY — Charlotte Virginia Bowles Stearley, 98, of Sidney and formerly
of Lima, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ohio
Living Dorothy Love healthcare center in Sidney following a brief
illness.
Charlotte was born September 11, 1921 in Posey Township, Clay County,
Indiana to the late George and Ivah Trout Bowles. She received a
Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State University in 1944
and taught third grade in Staunton, Indiana, for several years. On June
30, 1946 she married George Harlan Stearley, celebrating 69 years
together before his passing in 2015.
Mrs. Stearley was a longtime, faithful member of the Shawnee United
Methodist Church and was active in its Women's Circles. She was also a
member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for over
60 years.
Charlotte was devoted to her family and proudly displayed pictures of
her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, gardening, ballroom
and square dancing, and trips back home to visit relatives and old
friends.
Survivors include 2 sons – John (Kristina) Stearley of Bloomington, IN;
Dennis (Pattie) Stearley of Sidney; a daughter – Janet (James) Rosenberg
of Medford, NJ; as well as 6 grandchildren – Matt (Sarah) Stearley of
Richmond, IN; Seth (Erin) Stearley of Lexington, KY; Jason (Sandi)
Szczepanski of Marlton, NJ; Sean Stearley of North Hollywood, CA;
Jennifer (Tim) Stringfellow of Voorhees, NJ; and Mitch Stearley of Lima;
along with 9 great-grandchildren – Hannah, Abby, Carli, Brayden, Samuel,
Tate, Ben, Charlotte, and Payton.
She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers – Jon Bowles and George
Bowles, Jr.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be at
St. John's Cemetery in Centerpoint, IN., with the Rev. Lee Reberger
officiating.
Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to the American Heart
Association or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH
45373.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and aides –
from both Ohio Living Dorothy Love and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County –
who helped care for Charlotte over the last several years.
Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com