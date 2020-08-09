Charlotte Stearley

SIDNEY — Charlotte Virginia Bowles Stearley, 98, of Sidney and formerly

of Lima, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ohio

Living Dorothy Love healthcare center in Sidney following a brief

illness.

Charlotte was born September 11, 1921 in Posey Township, Clay County,

Indiana to the late George and Ivah Trout Bowles. She received a

Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State University in 1944

and taught third grade in Staunton, Indiana, for several years. On June

30, 1946 she married George Harlan Stearley, celebrating 69 years

together before his passing in 2015.

Mrs. Stearley was a longtime, faithful member of the Shawnee United

Methodist Church and was active in its Women's Circles. She was also a

member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for over

60 years.

Charlotte was devoted to her family and proudly displayed pictures of

her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, gardening, ballroom

and square dancing, and trips back home to visit relatives and old

friends.

Survivors include 2 sons – John (Kristina) Stearley of Bloomington, IN;

Dennis (Pattie) Stearley of Sidney; a daughter – Janet (James) Rosenberg

of Medford, NJ; as well as 6 grandchildren – Matt (Sarah) Stearley of

Richmond, IN; Seth (Erin) Stearley of Lexington, KY; Jason (Sandi)

Szczepanski of Marlton, NJ; Sean Stearley of North Hollywood, CA;

Jennifer (Tim) Stringfellow of Voorhees, NJ; and Mitch Stearley of Lima;

along with 9 great-grandchildren – Hannah, Abby, Carli, Brayden, Samuel,

Tate, Ben, Charlotte, and Payton.

She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers – Jon Bowles and George

Bowles, Jr.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be at

St. John's Cemetery in Centerpoint, IN., with the Rev. Lee Reberger

officiating.

Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to the American Heart

Association or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH

45373.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and aides –

from both Ohio Living Dorothy Love and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County –

who helped care for Charlotte over the last several years.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com